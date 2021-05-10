Editor:
Six words, 46 characters. That’s all it’s going to take for the city of Aspen to amend the code in a way that will permanently change the town’s character and residents’ day-to-day life in several Aspen neighborhoods. The city says not to worry, this is just a “simple change” that allows multiunit development on Aspen’s smallest single-family residential lots. I partially agree. Yes, it’ll be really easy for them to type these few words into the code.
However, it won’t be easy for neighborhood residents to live with the impact. Since current code for residential development actually incentivizes maximum population density per square foot, that’s what developers will do on these properties. We all know what large complexes do to neighborhoods. They bring lots more cars, people — especially during peak seasons, VRBOs, traffic congestion, etc. They also result in loss of yards, trees and open air, and send wildlife scurrying away. The real kicker is that this code-change application is being made on behalf of an out-of-state developer, not as a part of Aspen’s overall Community Development Plan.
And, it’s being done quickly this month with minimal community outreach. Have you even heard about it? Think. If it can happen to these neighborhoods, who’s to stop the city from changing codes all over town to allow more and more density? You — us. So, now’s the time, today’s the day, to speak truth to power — city staff and city council, and say no to the code change.
Tiffany Smith
Aspen