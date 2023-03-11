Editor:
In response to Wendle Whiting’s column (“Congratulations to Sutton and Mesirow,” Aspen Daily News, March 9), it is so refreshing to hear from someone who understands the reason the traffic is so awful is not because of city council, but simply because there is no way to solve the problem.
I never understood why people think straightening the S-curves would reduce traffic. The only thing that would ever reduce traffic is to ban all cars and trucks from the city (á la Zermatt, Switzerland). Use electric carts to handle construction materials, deliveries, handyman and housekeeping tools.
Good luck selling this idea to entitled, car-addicted Americans. I share your despair.
Marina Rainer
Aspen