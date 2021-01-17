Editor:
Mega kudos to all who had anything to do with the Aspen Music Tent parking lot COVID vaccine distribution area. From my (nervous) standpoint it went very smoothly: the signage and directions into the area; the pleasant welcome; the virtually nonexistent wait and the entire event all were well executed. My thanks to county health officials; Aspen city officials; Aspen Valley Hospital; Aspen Police; paramedics; firemen. I even got to kibitzing with an Aspen snow plow operator who was helping out. Thank you to any volunteers who participated. I have one complaint. They didn’t give me a lollipop after the vaccination.
Tom Korologos
Basalt