Editor:
I say vote against 2A on the short-term-rental tax. Only because the STR owners will pass the increase along to their guests, which will make Aspen only affordable to the ultra wealthy. I am a Pollyanna and want everyone regardless of their income to enjoy our cool town. I agree with Clifford Runge, though, that STRs should provide revenue for affordable housing. This is just not the way to do it. And I admit I enjoy meeting the visitors who come because many of the condos in my development are STRs. Just what mess are they causing?
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen