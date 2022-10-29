Editor:
Like many of the specious arguments from Glenwood’s mayor, a close look at 2C exposes its flaws.
Importantly, this council can’t be trusted; They raided the present 2.5% lodging tax many times, even though that ordinance states that the tax is only to be used for tourism promotion. Claims to have rules in place to make sure the new tax is only used for worker housing are hollow.
The town had an opportunity to buy into an existing lodging property one year ago for use as combo homeless shelter and municipal employee housing (like police officers) virtually for free (federal funding) but backed out at the last minute due to lack of courage.
They have newfound courage to raise taxes, but no plan. Tourism is Glenwood’s economic driver. The mayor wants to kill the goose that lays golden eggs. He’s told us that he will raise that tax again, should it pass, to the highest rate in the state! To spend on ... more employees and more studies.
Glenwood lodges for years offered to convert to real worker housing; council and staff respond with road blocks. Their new proposal to “facilitate” these private sector solutions offers little help. One idea is to let conversions have 90 days after opening for businesses to install fire sprinklers. Developers say it would be stupid to install sprinklers once apartments are occupied, right after major remodels. Duh!
Voting no on 2C will force Glenwood towards real solutions that don’t hurt our locals.
Art Rothman
Carbondale