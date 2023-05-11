If the Gunnison County commissioners wanted to reapprove ATV use on County Road 3 near Marble, they would have during their meeting last week. The agenda even included a blank form of the resolution to approve. As a concession to ATV opponents, the commissioners have made the approval an annual event.
The fact that they have left the reapproval to such a late date shows that they recognize serious concerns. It is highly ironic that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering banning paddleboarding on Beaver Lake near Marble, while the Gunnison commissioners are considering ATV traffic on adjacent County Road 3. It is hard to find a lower impact, silent, human-powered activity than paddleboarding, which only temporarily disturbs the water.
Try to imagine a higher-impact activity than ATVs, which impact the environment in multiple ways, quality of life for residents and visitors, and even property values.
In defense of CPW, of all the agencies that regulate this area, they are the only ones with a clear mission statement. This allowed them to make the simple decision to not allow parking for ATVs at Beaver Lake. The paddleboarding issue will be based on the management of the lake as a state wildlife area, not as a state park.
Parking for ATV unloading is the commissioners’ first consideration. As absentee managers, the commissioners are probably not aware that on a typical summer weekend, cars drive up to Marble and then leave after searching in vain for a parking space. ATVs take two to three parking spaces.
Provision of an unloading site at the national historical site, Marble Mill Site Park is part of the plan to allow ATVs on County Road 3. Efforts were made to connect the commissioners with the Small Business Administration and History Colorado. Both agencies enforce the covenants, which are violated by the parking plan. There was no mention at the meeting that ATV unloading would be available at the Mill Site Park.
Given parking restrictions by CPW, the town of Marble and Gunnison County , the only other possible unloading site is at the base of Daniels Hill. The Gunnison County public works director addressed efforts to provide parking there. He did not mention that the right of way there does not even allow enough space for ATV trailers to turn around.
Kevin Warner, district ranger for the USFS, stated that there was no plan for that agency to provide a parking lot there, citing the opposition of the Lead King Loop study committee.
Another consideration was the possibility of a town of Marble management program for ATV parking. It was mentioned that moving the ATV parking across the street was still within the Mill Site Park and thus continues to violate covenants. Town Manager Ron Leach was asked for comment and offered nothing regarding the town’s participation
There continues to be an idea that an ATV management program could be funded by parking fees. The covenants at Marble Mill Site Park do not allow any commercial operations. This is why the town of Marble attempted to modify the covenants. In fact, the ATV lobby has successfully passed a state resolution that prohibits any state, county or local group from imposing any additional fees to access public lands. It is amazing that this fact goes unnoticed.
Did you know that Marble took back their town for a weekend last summer? In order to put on the wonderful and highly attended Marble Fest, the town actually banned ATV parking at the Mill Site Park for the weekend. This meant that County Road 3, below the town where ATV traffic is not allowed, was the site of dozens of illegal drivers parking for ATV unloading, extending for miles all the way to Bogan Flats.
It is sad that the law has to be violated for townspeople and visitors to enjoy their park. The commissioners’ main concern is enforcement of a closure of County Road 3 to ATVs. In fact, closure is the easiest thing to enforce and would take care of the parking problems and ease impact to the Lead King Loop.
Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie could easily relocate their sole deputy on the north side of the mountains to existing facilities in Marble. Somerset, where the deputy is currently stationed, is smaller by at least one order of magnitude.
Momentum exists now to return the quality to Marble and to re-invite local residents and visitors who have written off Marble as a haven for noisy machines. The commissioners will definitely have a decision in the next couple weeks. Last chance.
Alex Menard has been a longtime visitor of the Crystal Valley with an interest in civic issues in Marble, where he is a part-time homeowner.