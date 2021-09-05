Editor:
Regarding the HPC’s Aug. 25 quasi-judicial hearing: Jim De Francia’s (Steamboat Springs entrepreneur and Lift 1A frontman) five-plex application at 1020 E. Cooper:
Given the destructive and excessive granular review standards that community development staff, HPC and council mandated a few months earlier on a single-family home (forced to sell) for this same lot; it would seem reasonable to assume that De Francia’s five-plex would be subjected to these same review standards. Inexplicably, this was not the case. Why did the council majority capitulate to staff’s promotion of duplicitous standards of review before this meeting?
This HPC hearing documented gross differences in staff review standards between two applications where; City Manager Ott, Planning Director Simons, HPC members Hafferty and Thompson and City Attorney True, were knowingly and willingly pushing acceptance to egregious “differential interpretations” of guidelines counter to those normally employed. This action is illegal, Colorado’s rule 106, specific for quasi-judicial deliberations. This rule mandates that both development applications, for the same lot should, mere months apart, must have the same review standards, they did not.
Multiple city department heads promoting and supporting overt discontinuities in review standards for De Francia “under the color of official right” is indicative of systemic corruption on a grand scale. These key city functionaries who have rationalized their transgressions of process, have knowingly committed a flagrant dereliction to their oath of office. Because of this breach in public trust, the indelible element for functional government, they should not be trusted again as city employees and summarily fired.
The aggregate resultant from corrupt motives and incompetence by some city council members has made Aspen what it is today; gridlock traffic, underpaid precariat corporate workers, caste housing and out-of-scale overdevelopment by a hegemony of greedy corporate developers. You can’t ignore the city favors and tacit partnership between corporate developers and the city, galvanized by a common vision: theme park Aspen, profits for all.
Caroline McDonald
Aspen