Editor:
Once a month the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers meet to distribute our hard-earned funds. This month the local nonprofit recipients are: Aspen High School Drama Club, GlenX Career Expo, Aspen Elementary School Theater Program, Aspen High School Aspen Mountain Guide School, Aspen High School Book Club, Aspen High School Spirit & Dance Team, Aspen Middle School Band, Basalt High School Aerospace Club, Basalt High School Environmental Club, Basalt Middle School eighth-grade science, Blue Lake Preschool, Bridges High School Adventures in Reading, Children’s Rocky Mountain School, Our School, Science in Schools (Bruce Gabow).
The Aspen Thrift Shop is able to continue the generous funding due to support of the entire community. Thank you to all who volunteer, donate, and shop.
Aspen Thrift Shop Volunteers