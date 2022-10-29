Editor:
Once a month, the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers meet to distribute our hard-earned funds. This month the local nonprofit recipients are: Pathfinders, Holiday Baskets Program of the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Science Center, Artist Year, Early Childhood Network, Wilderness Workshop, Roaring Fork Conservancy, The Buddy Program, TACAW (The Art Campus at Willits) and Theater Aspen.
The Aspen Thrift Shop is able to continue the generous funding due to support of the entire community. Thank you to all who volunteer, donate and shop.
Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers