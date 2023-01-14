Editor:
I’m a millennial ski bum who moved to Colorado in 2010 and eventually started my own marketing company that allows me to work remotely and never miss a powder day.
As much as I’d love to live in Aspen, it’s beyond expensive for me. That’s why I’m in Breck, with all the other millennials and Gen Zers who want to affordably live in a ski town.
My big irk about all the “Woe is Aspen” content this publication is putting out is that it’s merely a nostalgic whine from baby boomers who quite clearly didn’t have the foresight to protect the future of their town.
If Aspenites are so forlorn about the state of their town, then why don’t they actually do something about it? As a 30-year-old who dreams of living in Aspen one day when career dreams hopefully fall into place, all the bickering and whining from locals is a huge turnoff.
How does the idea of Aspenites stopping their relying on the past and actually improving the socioeconomic disparity in their town sound to you?
To me, it not only sounds great, but also absolutely necessary for the town’s long-term future.
Joe Wirth
Breckenridge