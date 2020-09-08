Editor:
Trump has finally defined who I am … a sucker and a loser! A sucker for getting drafted in 1965 and not having any family pull to get me out and a loser because I spent my time as an Army doctor taking care of wounded young men over 50 years and six wars ago.
He would probably consider me a super loser for sitting with some of these young men, often calling for their mothers when all hope was gone, some barely 18, as they died. All veterans will again stand up straight when he’s gone from office this January accompanied by all of his enablers!
Remember the phrase “suckers and losers” and the young men and women who sacrificed their lives as well as those who were permanently damaged, when you mark your ballots for this upcoming election.
Dr. Eugene Seymour
Willits