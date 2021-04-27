Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.