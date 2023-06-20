Editor:
Cultures are rife with fables about individuals or entire nations that bring on their own ruin and demise with their too-ambitious plans.
There is the story about the dog who gets a juicy bone and while crossing a river sees his own reflection and decides that the bone in the reflection is bigger than the one in his mouth. He drops the bone in his mouth and reaches for the illusory bone in the water. He loses the real bone and is filled with regret.
In this small valley, we continue to diminish our lives as we try to capitalize on every square foot of land and reach for the illusory bone. I’m reminded of this every time I drive by the tiny Basalt riverfront park — a park that could have been the jewel of the midvalley but instead is mostly luxury condos with a patch of green grass.
Now come the plans to really industrialize the Aspen airport with a half-billion-dollar airport expansion. You don’t need the intellect of Amory Lovins to get that cramming that much airport into the tiny headwaters of a small valley is a fundamentally bad idea.
But just in case, I recommend visiting Lovins’ website, aspenflyright.org. It’s got some solid information on what this half-billion-dollar plan involves.
Alternatively, I recommend Roger Marolt’s recent column on the airport expansion. When the analytical Lovins and the middle-finger-typing Marolt strongly agree on an issue, take heed! That FAA-approved bone might be more sorrow than marrow.
Mark Harvey
Basalt