“Hey, do you know someone who plays hockey with Colorado Extreme?” asks this dude after yoga — when we’re all red faced, hair matted with sweat and basically half naked. He gestures to the black water bottle I’d been using that my kid brought home from hockey.
“My kindergartner Levi is doing learn-to-skate,” I replied.
“I know Levi!” he says.
I don’t know this guy, but like most people who come to our sweet little studio by the river in Basalt, he’s so ageless he could literally be anywhere from 30 to 50, with a smattering of tattoos that would definitely put him in the Cool Dad category and suggest he’s had some adventure in his life. “I’m Sheldon.”
My mouth drops open. “You’re Sheldon? No way!”
I had heard about Sheldon Wolitski, of course. I’d read about him in the papers, about how he privately funded the new outdoor ice rink at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel out of his own pocket and founded the free hockey program that provides free gear and coaching for programs in U8, U6 and a “learn to skate” program for which we’d signed Levi up. Did I mention it’s totally free? There’s even free hot chocolate in the swanky warming hut with the gorgeous bathrooms.
You would think we’d have a rink in the midvalley, with the number of families who live here. But in 2013, voters shot down a proposal for a 63,000-square-foot recreation center at Crown Mountain Park because it would have required a tax increase of a few hundred dollars a year. I guess people would rather spend that money on gas and time sitting in traffic to shuttle their kids up to Aspen or down to Glenwood.
The happy dude standing before me was not exactly what I had in mind when I thought of a former CEO who moved here only four years ago after an early retirement. I’d pictured a middle-aged man with a receding hairline, and clothes that aren’t quite right, like a puffy from Eddie Bauer and jeans with a belt, you know, as opposed to the Aspen Valley Dad uniform of Carhartt and Patagonia with a beard and sunglasses, even when the sun is going down.
It also turns out Sheldon is married to my friend Katie — the girl from yoga who I’d admired up close, the girl I watched practice straight through not one but two pregnancies, dropping two babies over the course of roughly three years like some kind of warrior fertility goddess.
Once I figured out that Sheldon was Katie’s husband, I wanted to know more than what I’d read in the paper. Inspired by a mentor who told him “living is giving,” he and Katie decided they would commit to giving back to the community. In a crazy-short amount of time, Sheldon forked over $400,000 and researched how to start a hockey program. He rallied the troops to build a rink and set a goal of signing up 100 players with the intention of including Latinos and female athletes (so add “social consciousness” to the list).
The rink is beautiful, surrounded by the wide-open expanses of Crown Mountain Park with Mount Sopris looming large on the horizon like a shrouded mystical giant protecting us from the rest of the world. Over 400 kids signed up for the program (proof of concept, anyone?) including 80 Latinos and 125 girls. It may be one of the only rinks in the world with a Mexican flag flying high between its other North American neighbors.
Here’s the thing, you guys: What Sheldon represents is the new midvalley community and how much it’s growing and changing. Sheldon and Katie moved here because they want to raise their kids here, for a healthy mountain lifestyle in the Colorado sunshine.
I know we love to complain about how many people have moved to the midvalley in the past few years, people who fled urban centers and swapped the boardroom for Zoom because “location-neutral” is now a thing. I know we hate on them because they still have Texas plates on their car and because we were here first, but here’s the thing: Our community is growing strong because of families like the Wolitskis, not the transient ski bum crowd looking to take a year off from life. These are people who came here to build a life.
Sheldon also came here to build a damned ice rink because — screw the taxpayers — if you build it, they will come.
Ali Margo is a local snowboard bum turned Desperate Housewife of Basalt who loves hockey players almost as much as ski patrollers. Send your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.