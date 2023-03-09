Editor:
There are not enough electric vehicle charging stations in the upper valley (there are more in Basalt and Willits). There is only one charging station at the Brush Creek Park and Ride. Paving more of the Brush Creek lot without adding stations is not responsible! There is only one station for the park-and-ride lot now and no fast charger! There is one at Snowmass Town Park and two (but only one works) in the numbered lots near Snowmass Mall.
In Aspen the RV charging station on Spring Street is often in use. So even though all of the EV drivers pay an extra $50 per year to register our cars, we rarely get to use a charger.
If the goal is to reduce greenhouse gases this is not a good plan. Aspen did a good job in the beginning with the addition of new charging stations. Recently however, the effort seems to have stagnated. Folks coming to town in EVs are going to have difficulty finding a place to charge due to the burgeoning popularity of EVs.
The county is not doing it much better. Half the EV charging stations at Buttermilk’s park and ride no longer work and have been broken since the summer. If the idea is to encourage electric vehicles, this is certainly not the way!
Denise Handrich
Snowmass