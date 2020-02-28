Not feeling the Bern’ Feb 28, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Talk about an identity crisis. For two years Dems decried Russian interference and now one in three Dems embrace a communist that wants to emulate Russia.Bruno Kirchenwitz Rifle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesAspen man allegedly giving marijuana to minors faces felony chargeGodes: Glenwood Springs is in a fight to save its community, economy and soulHomeland Security consulted in Aspen-area domestic violence caseSnow squall shuts down Aspen Mountain gondola, stops traffic Monday morningMan arrested for assaulting Aspen peace officer, resisting arrestBillionaire buyers strengthen hold on Aspen real estatePitkin County manager brings up new airport redevelopment conceptsMr. Roaring Fork celebrates the new masculinityAspen Board of Education announces superintendent finalistsAspen real estate snapshot: Highest and lowest sale of the week Images Latest News Ten years, four mountains, many milestones: Aspen Snowmass' Power of Four ski mountaineering race G. Love and Special Sauce bring The Juice to Aspen Aspen will require an upcharge for Ikon Base pass Big Wild makes big waves in Aspen Man arrested for assaulting Aspen peace officer, resisting arrest Big Boi to headline Aspen's Bud Light Spring Jam Festival Bayer Center design team paying homage to iconic artist at Aspen Institute Parachute man convicted of felony check fraud, criminal impersonation