There was a time in my life that I wanted to be a city manager. Today, all I can think is, what was wrong with me?
I’ve worked for my share of both city managers and private CEOs, and in my humble estimation, there are few more challenging organizational leadership roles available in the world today than that of a city manager. City management has demands absent from, and contextually more complex, than virtually any private-sector executive role.
A private company CEO has one foundational priority from which all other dimensions of responsibility flow: profitability. Don’t get me wrong, profitability is really important. With precious few dysfunctional exceptions, if a company loses money long enough, it goes out of business, and stops generating the jobs and taxes necessary to support government activities. But that’s not my point.
A city manager, on the other hand, doesn’t benefit from this elegant and simplistic foundation from which to build an effective, productive, culturally functional organization. You see, cities that go bankrupt — and believe it or not some do — can’t go out of business unless their customers, the citizens, vote to disband them, which also occasionally happens.
A city manager must first sufficiently please his or her elected council, as well as the city’s citizenry, while navigating shark infested political waters the likes of which even the highest ranking private CEOs can often barely imagine. Meeting community goals and achieving some predefined measure of financial success are, more and more, unrelated to the “ideals” of local governance.
There was a time when captains of industry, business and organizational leaders with vast professional experience in their own right would seek to fill local elected roles as an element of their community service. They brought significant professional maturity and level-headed life experience to those roles. Sadly, those days are mostly over. Effective business leaders more and more see local elected public office as too much of a threat to risk such involvement.
Today, political opportunists with advocacy mindsets who likely have never met a payroll have replaced business and community leaders. They populate a large percentage of city council, county commission and other local elected seats across the nation. Rather than figure out how to maintain stable, effective services for their communities, they seek to change the world through insane initiatives like defunding their own police departments, permitting rioters to burn federal courthouses, and allowing the establishment of autonomous zones — social experiments that rob communities of their livelihoods, and as we have seen, inevitably end in violence.
Unsurprisingly, city councils are today the authors of more and more stupid ideas than ever before. And when city council members come up with these stupid ideas, it’s the city manager’s job to redirect and refocus their efforts, without becoming “political” or getting fired. It’s not surprising that none of the three cities recently involved in the aforementioned examples of municipal insanity — Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis — actually have a city manager. Minneapolis has a position it calls a “city coordinator,” which sounds more like someone responsible for tossing soccer balls out onto a playfield at summer camp than a role designed to ensure the thoughtful and purposeful delivery of a multiplicity of community services necessary to keep everyone healthy, safe and free to pursue their individual interests within the law.
When I was cutting my teeth on local government public administration back in the 1980s, and maintained a membership in the International City and County Management Association, city manager tenure was often compared to the career expectancy of an NFL running back, the shortest of any position (which today stands at less than three years). According to the ICMA, a city manager’s expected tenure has increased from about five years back when my career started to between seven and eight years today. That’s still a very short timeframe for an educated professional with a family to consider a reasonable, stable path to happiness and success as part of a community.
So, when I read that Aspen City Manager Sara Ott has ruffled some feathers in her first year after replacing Steve Barwick (“Aspen’s city manager faces challenges with staff turnover amid a pandemic and a changing culture in city hall,” Aspen Times, Sept. 23), who held the role for one-fifth of a century, I was actually, encouraged. Barwick’s long reign, I mean rule, I mean management tenure, long ago morphed into a kind of dysfunctional gravitational force. Employment success became less about professional accountability and more about remaining safely in his orbit. Once the weighty corpus of his bureaucratic momentum was finally pried from city hall’s second floor, it was unavoidable that many city employees, unable or unwilling to adapt to a new manager’s style, would find themselves flying off in new directions.
So, while I do take issue with some of the tactics and I disagree with some of the outcomes that I observe from a distance — and I reserve the right to voice those opinions — I remain hopeful for better days at Aspen’s embattled city hall. Not only has Aspen, so far, avoided the downward spiral of a city council composed of mindless advocates bent on social change in the absence of effective governance, it also has a city manager whose professional ethos apparently includes demanding accountability from her subordinates.
I’m glad there are people out there willing to take on the complex challenge of running a city. It’s not a job for the faint of heart.
