Editor:
“It’s only a buck,” the owner of the midvalley UPS store said to me when I questioned the charge for putting 12 inches of tape on my box. He was making $300 on a 6 dollar, 100 yard roll of tape.
It is an inherent part of a rural lifestyle that there is often only one type of business serving the area. Even so, especially so, there is a moral imperative to be a conscientious community member.
Whether it is one of the many monopolies or a sudden change in supply and demand, like during a pandemic or an I-70 closure, price gouging is not “just business.” And it is clearly not “only a buck.”
Gary Pax
Carbondale