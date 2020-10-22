Not quite apples and trees Oct 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:OK, OK, Republicans. You’ve convinced me. I won’t be voting for Hunter Biden. But I like his dad a lot.Carl HeckAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesLauren Boebert on the issuesBoebert, Mitsch Bush dueling to wrest the reins of CD3 race amid COVID-19Hunter S. Thompson legacy lives on in Aspen; new 'Freak Power' film follows 1970 campaign for sheriffAn easement runs through itNew drive-up COVID-19 testing site headed to BasaltHighway 82 reopens after multi vehicle crash scene is finally clearedSnowmass Fanny Hill Cabins review continues Monday by councilAspen schools: Finding a way forwardHealth board sees concerning trends, need for more testingCounty commissioner candidates make their case Images Latest News Three from Carbondale seriously injured in Hwy. 82 head-on crash Snowmass Base Village dining sees shakeup with addition of Kenichi, Aspen Skiing Co. pop-up and more Every table counts Man defecates in iconic Colorado lake while on bond for alleged illegal acts at Hanging Lake Squirm Night comes to Snowmass Village tonight ▶ Aspen Daily Update | Election Edition with Steve Child ▶ Aspen Daily Update | Election Edition with Chris Council Highway 82 reopens after multi vehicle crash scene is finally cleared