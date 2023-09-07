Editor:
From the American Journal of Psychiatry and reported by New England Journal of Medicine:
Long-term cannabis use was associated with cognitive deficits in midlife. Long-term use was defined as at least weekly use, both at age 45 and at least one other period between ages 18 and 45.
Long-term use was compared to long-term tobacco use, long-term alcohol use, recreational cannabis users (without histories of weekly use) and “never users” of cannabis. Long-term cannabis users performed significantly worse on most cognitive tests than did never users; long-term cannabis users performed significantly worse on learning and memory tests than did long-term alcohol or tobacco users or recreational cannabis users.
More cannabis use over time, compared with less-persistent use, was associated with worse performance on learning, processing speed and verbal memory. Long-term and persistent users reported significantly more subjective memory and attention problems.
It is important to note this was an observational study that is subject to variables. It may be that regular cannabis and puffing-after-dessert use may not be equivalent to a glass of wine with dinner. A recent study showed increased risk of psychiatric symptoms, especially in adolescents; increased risk in recall, learning and maximum voluntary contractions. There were some benefits with regard to epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain and palliative care.
Moderation in all things.
Robert Hutton, M.D.
Aspen