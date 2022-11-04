Editor:
We all know that 2A is going to pass. It’s just so easy to blame someone else for a huge, intractable problem. Everyone seems to be ignoring the fact that a third of the revenue — $3 million — is not going to affordable housing. So much for finding a place for local workers.
My condo complex on the East End has 70% of its units as STRs. Most of them are like mine — about 797 square feet. Most of them don’t have washers and dryers. I have to lug my laundry across the parking lot to the community building and have enough quarters for the machines. I have no idea what these owners are charging, but I doubt it’s anywhere near $1,000 a night for what we have to offer.
Have you ever talked to their guests? They are often nicer to me than my own neighbors. As I see it, the typical guest here is a grandmother, her son/daughter and their spouse, and grade-school grandchildren, all piled into 797 square feet. The new tax will price this group out of the market. We are a tourist town.
The full-page ad in yesterday’s paper on Page 15 is correct: We have to regulate STRS and raise money for affordable housing. It’s just not this proposal.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen