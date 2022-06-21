Editor:
This is in regards to the article about banning concealed guns at county buildings. Aspen used to be so far ahead of the curve in all good things, so why don’t we step up on this huge issue? Why not ban all guns, except hunting guns (which should always be locked up at home anyway) in public in Aspen and Pitkin county? Of course, not including on-duty police officers and deputies. We were such a forward thinking community before greed took over the entire town. Gun violence is one of the worst problems in American society. Let’s vote on it. I hope there are still enough normal people left here to pass something like this. Everyone except most of the NRA would feel relieved. It’s not the Wild West anymore.
Janis Louthis
Aspen