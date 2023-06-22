Editor:
Today (June 22) the Pitkin County Library is screening a new independent film made by director Oliver Stone, “Nuclear Now,” at 7:30 p m.
Massively subsidized solar and wind energy is having the unintended consequence of causing cheap coal and natural gas electrical generation to be constructed (or decommissioning canceled) at an increasing rate in order to provide a baseload capacity for the grid because wind and solar are intermittent.
Energy utility companies have no incentive to build baseload generation that is carbon-free because it is more expensive and can’t compete against the artificially low price of renewables. Unfortunately, the end result is that wind and solar are causing more, not less, carbon pollution to be released into the atmosphere.
The recent closing of the Indian Point nuclear power plant (at the behest of “environmentalists”), whose capacity was replaced with natural gas plants, caused the entire state of New York’s carbon emissions to increase by 35 percent.
If we as a society are legitimately concerned about the climate crisis, then we need to understand that it is going to be expensive to change our fossil fuel habits and have better policies toward how our electricity is generated. The free market is being disincentivized to provide carbon-free base load energy by the policies advocated by the very same “environmentalists” that say they believe the climate crisis is the most urgent issue of our times. The irony is that the misinformed environmentalists may now be the biggest obstacle to solving the climate crisis.
Wendle Whiting
Aspen