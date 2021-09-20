Editor:
Next time you drive by our airport and see the billions of dollars of private aircraft parked there, think about this:
A Gulfstream G550 business jet averages around 500 gallons per hour of fuel burn or a little over 4 tons of CO2 emissions per hour. The smaller and mid-size business jet fleet averages in the 250 gallons per hour range — or about 2 tons of CO2 emissions per hour.
According to a recent New York Times article: greenhouse gas emissions create $171 in damages per ton. Keep in mind that burning 113 gallons of gasoline is enough to generate a ton of carbon dioxide or the equivalent in other greenhouse gases, according to the EPA, so that would be a cost to the planet of more than $1 per gallon consumed.
We are asking our county commissioners to require the retail fuel supplier(s) at the Pitkin County Airport to offset every gallon their retail Jet A fuel and avgas fuel sales with $1 per gallon of alternative solar or wind energy generation. Our current retail aircraft fuel provider is charging $7.82 per gallon for Jet A at our airport, believe it or not. (Average price nationally is around $5). It is time the companies profiting from the sale of fossil fuels, pay to offset the greenhouse gas pollution their product is spewing into our atmosphere.
For a perspective on this excess, go ahead and multiply 500 gallons per hour by $7.82 per gallon, then look at your paycheck.
Cliff Runge
Aspen