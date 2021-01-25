Editor:
Here’s what I have to say to our neighbors to the north: Send us your cheap drugs, but keep your filthy tar sands, you hosers.
Why do you suppose Canadian drugs are 40% cheaper than ours? Socialized medicine maybe? Because the government negotiates prices with the pharmaceutical industry and insurance companies aren’t involved?
If Canada is going to extract tar sands, they must import it because using it is illegal in that country. Tar sands contain toxic slurry, heavy metals and hydrocarbons in the bitumen, making it the most destructive oil in the world. So, they just dump it on us because our standards are so much lower. Here’s hoping the new administration does something about that.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale