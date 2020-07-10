Editor:
To Roz Turnbull, who passed away July 4.
God never had a kinder soul
ever in his keep
She joined him Independence Day
for her eternal sleep
Her life was blessed and filled with love
all friends and family know
On her journey up to heaven
she didn't have far to go
She lived between the mountains
in a pretty valley town
Just outside of Carbondale
with Herefords all around
A family full of Pioneers
hers settled this great land
She leaves with us her legacy
held safe here in God’s hand
With Tom she raised her family
a fine one rooted strong
To carry on her journey
now that she is gone
Their roots here in this valley
are as deep as Sopris high
Along with them we shed a tear
as this valley says goodbye
Bill McKee
Longmont, Colo.