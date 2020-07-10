 

Editor:

To Roz Turnbull, who passed away July 4.

                          

God never had a kinder soul

ever in his keep

 

She joined him Independence Day

for her eternal sleep

 

Her life was blessed and filled with love

all friends and family know

 

On her journey up to heaven

she didn't have far to go

 

She lived between the mountains 

in a pretty valley town

 

Just outside of Carbondale 

with Herefords all around 

 

A family full of Pioneers 

hers settled this great land

 

She leaves with us her legacy 

held safe here in God’s hand

 

With Tom she raised her family 

a fine one rooted strong

 

To carry on her journey 

now that she is gone

 

Their roots here in this valley

are as deep as Sopris high

 

Along with them we shed a tear 

as this valley says goodbye 

 

Bill McKee

Longmont, Colo.

 