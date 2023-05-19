Editor:
I am writing in response to the May 15 article regarding the termination of Aspen High School baseball coach Brian Bradford (“Fired Aspen baseball coach files grievance with district,” Aspen Daily News).
Rich Allen reported former coach Bradford moved an L-screen with a student 300 yards, “safely, properly, and with the same techniques I’ve used 1,000 times,” according to Bradford. However, the article fails to report that the L-screen was moved in a motor vehicle on main roads in El Jebel with a student holding the field equipment unsecured in the back of a pickup truck.
The impression left by this article is far from accurate. As a parent of an AHS baseball player, I’d like to add some clarifying information. During practice, the student athlete was instructed by Bradford to come with him. The student was then driven to pick up the 8-foot-by8-foot L-screen. In order to return to the field, the student was told to ride in the back of the pickup truck holding the equipment from falling out of the vehicle. Additionally, the tailgate of the vehicle was down.
Under Colorado law, it is illegal for any person under age 16 to ride in the bed of a pickup truck and illegal for any person, regardless of age, to ride in the bed of a pickup truck with the tailgate open. The student involved was 15 at the time of this incident.
Coach Bradford’s irresponsible leadership and complete disregard for the safety of this child is inexcusable. I trust that when my child is at practice, he will be fielding ground balls and pop flys, taking batting practice, and learning and loving the game of baseball. Unfortunately, coach Bradford made extremely poor decisions, apparently 1,000 times, resulting in illegal behavior and endangerment of student athletes.
Erica Nottingham
Roaring Fork Valley