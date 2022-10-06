Editor:
Don Hillmuth, who died recently, co-owned with Don Rayburn the Garret at 222 W. Hopkins. When I returned to Aspen in October of 1963 from my second summer working in Grand Teton National Park. I left a note on the Garret’s front door asking for a room. Two days later, “Hump,” as he was called, pinned a note on the door telling me that the door was unlocked and go in and take any room I wanted and leave money ($2/night) on the kitchen table. I stayed a week as the only occupant. I baked a cake and had no one to share it with.
Until 1964, when the first outside money built the Aspen Inn, all construction was done by the sweat equity of the original lodge owners. Dozens of boxcar kit houses were still standing, many unoccupied in the offseasons.
Eight years later, I answered an ad for someone to clean the toilets at the now fully-occupied Garret. Hump showed them to me, and I said: “Wow, they’re filthy.”
Pete Luhn, who had once been a happily married father, Suzanne Clark and Paul Murrill, were three of the occupants. That my new job existed was because even the most fastidious people will not stoop to clean shared toilets if they think anyone else would do it. By that time, I was beginning my 51-year occupancy of a tiny house two blocks away.
David Bentley
Aspen