Editor:
The Aspen Times publisher recently announced the departure of the editor, Don Rogers, claiming that he had regained the readers’ trust in the paper.
But Rogers did not have the power to regain trust, as he did not break it. The owners of the Times, the Nuttings of West Virginia and their company, Ogden Newspapers, did.
They settled a defamation lawsuit last year, brought by a billionaire with hotel development rights on Aspen Mountain, by agreeing to censor, sanitize and expunge news and opinion that disgruntled the developer.
They also ousted two experienced Times editors committed to fighting for our First Amendment rights (“A Colorado newspaper settled a libel lawsuit,” The Poynter Institute, June 30, 2022, Angela Fu).
The Nuttings are the ones who fired the shotgun blast of censorship, destroying the Times’ long history as a free press. They need to restore trust by having Ogden’s CEO, Bob Nutting, apologize in the Times to the readers and the newsroom staff for the mismanagement and censorship.
In addition, Ogden Newspapers should offer compensation to the Times’ former employees for harming their journalism careers.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt