Editor:
This letter is in regards to Tom Mooney’s Aug. 5 letter in the Aspen Daily News, “Millennials, protect the future.”
He must not know anything about the people who have lived in Aspen for years when he incorrectly complains about seniors not protecting the environment. Obviously he knows nothing about the 1960s and 1970s when we fought for and never quit fighting for the protection of the environment. Has he ever heard of the Sierra Club? Does he really think that began only in his short lifetime? There are many other examples, too! Has he ever heard of Earthfirst? How about the Wilderness Society? I could go on, but intelligent people probably know of and supported these groups for many years. Maybe if, in his limited knowledge, he didn’t verbally demean people of my generation and did a little reading, he might be joining us “older and wiser” environmentalists. I have been fighting this fight for over 50 years and I know many other people who have been, too. If we seniors hadn’t been voting all these years, he wouldn’t even know what environmentalism even is. Grow up.
Jan Louthis
Aspen