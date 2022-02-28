Editor:
I wish someone would put together a list of the likely oligarch assets in Pitkin County.
You know, like a prelisting? Maybe they can start saying goodbye to their neighbors. And we can say, don’t let the door …
Richard Simpson
Aspen/Dallas
