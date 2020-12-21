Editor:
I call on all American-born of many generations in Pitkin County, Garfield County and Eagle County to think and behave like true American-born of many generations to read the Henry David Thoreau’s “On The Duty of Civil Disobedience.”
Like me and other American-born you all should have read it, so I definitely commend to you “Civil Disobedience “ within the next few days. Be filled with its American power and wisdom to seize the times and your destinies in our modern America.
Resistance to civil government is our American sacred duty and trust for future America, especially when government is out of its intended character and operations with the Pitkin County visitor affidavit policy spy dragnet.
Wake up Jon Peacock and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
Emzy Veazy III
Aspen