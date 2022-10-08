Editor:
A suggestion to the various Aspen code committees may be to ask a representative from the Rocky Mountain Institute of Basalt to explain why “electrification” (for space and water heating) is a very poor choice due to the principles of physics, math, and thermodynamics!
“Electrification” would require a “massive amount of electricity,” and, in my opinion, it would be quite wasteful. In addition, heat pumps run on electricity are really not that miraculous or a very efficient alternative, in my opinion. Also, any new possible technologies of the future can’t get around the laws of thermodynamics. Absent a miraculous technological breakthrough, such as cheap, clean fusion, there are few new technologies on the horizon.
At a typical electric power plant, approximately three-quarters of the primary energy is lost into the environment as “waste” heat! Therefore, it is a gross waste of energy to heat water or space with electricity from a far-away power plan.! Electricity should only be used for high-end needs, TVs, computers, lights, car batteries, etc..
Again, seldom should electricity be used to heat space or water, regardless of how the electricity is generated. In contrast, when natural gas is burned on-site, efficiencies of up to 80% can be obtained. I would suggest Aspen consider doing more natural gas “co-generation” (the process of generating electricity while simultaneously capturing and using the “waste” heat for space and water heating). In addition, in certain applications, so-called “district heating” can add to efficiencies.
Due to its costs and thermodynamic inefficiencies, “electrification” is not a cure-all or a wise choice. Natural gas is a very efficient and hard-to-beat fuel that should not dismissed. By contrast, photovoltaics are very expensive and should only be used for high-end needs.
Scott Douglass
Basalt