Editor:
To Gov. Polis on masks indoors: Excellent idea, and why didn’t we think of that before? Total lockdown before masks for our COVID-19 problem was like dousing the house and children with DDT for a malaria problem, prior to trying out screens on the windows and doors.
It is to the credit of all Coloradans that we saw the political impasse of April (Democrats afraid of Republicans accusing them of wanting masks; Republicans afraid of Democrats accusing them of not wanting masks) and have now vaulted over it. Viral transmission is highest in confined spaces, which are always indoors, unless you consider gondolas and planes to be outdoors.
Tim Ritter
Aspen