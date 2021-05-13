Editor:
As someone who was a police officer, I feel it was time to comment on this ridiculous series of articles. First off, the Aspen Daily News and others need to stop with the phrase “Black Man” and just use “man.” Obviously he scared or harassed the woman running the fuel station — why hasn’t the paper’s reporter interviewed her? Next, when I am or anyone else is contacted by the police, how about just complying? When we are asked for identification we are required to provide it to the officers. If and when we are told we are under arrest, turn around and place your hands behind your back and be handcuffed, don’t run, fight or do anything but comply — maybe that should be taught in schools.
The Daily News and others are making this a mockery of justice. How many others in Garfield County have been arrested since Mr. Francisco? We don’t see that in this paper. Are they all less important based on their skin color? It’s time for America to stop with the Black/White or any color diatribe and just be referred to as man or woman, only then will we have a fair and just system for all. Quit dragging this story through the paper just to comply with the ridiculous notion of America being systemically racist. We are not. They scream for police reform, how about school reform and liberal newspaper reform?
Raymond Vath
Glenwood Springs