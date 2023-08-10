Editor:
So, Ali Margo practically bumped elbows with Goldie Hawn at City Market (“Basalt is finally coming of age,” Aug. 7, Aspen Daily News). It turns out, Goldie gets around. I saw her at the old Village Smithy restaurant in Glenwood Springs in the mid-1980s. I’m guessing she and her two kids were coming or going from the Hot Springs Pool. Goldie and hubby Kurt Russell were once reportedly sighted at the Potato Day parade in Carbondale. The list probably goes on and on.
Lynn “Jake” Burton
Carbondale/Glenwood Springs