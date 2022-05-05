Editor:
After reading the article about “the need for RFTA bus drivers and school bus drivers” in the Aspen Daily News (“Dire need for bus drivers to get workers to jobs, students to school,” May 2) it was just another couple things to add to the list of “Oh, trickle-down economics should fix that.” After being raised in a Republican household, by one of the worst generations ever (the boomer generation), I was taught that trickle-down economics was the cure-all for everything. Man, was the generation to send children to a 20-year war wrong.
In all seriousness though, this is another article that makes me so upset about this town. We had all the resources, money and opportunities to have done things the right way, but instead we treated our locals like crap. Now we are short-staffed in every single aspect of the term, “short-staffed.”
We don’t have enough teachers, we won’t have enough nurses for the hospital, we won’t have enough ER doctors, we won’t have enough coaches (we don’t get paid much — I make about 13 cents an hour coaching when you add up all the time we spend with the kids), we won’t have enough lifties to run the lifts, etc. etc. and it is very frustrating to watch. The locals had been warning about this happening for so long, but instead of doing something about it, our government has failed us in every way possible. At this point, I don’t even know who our city council represents. It seems like all they do is make sure Mark Hunt is happy and their pockets are full.
The local community is absolutely worn out from working day in and day out during the pandemic, where we kept this town running and we did an incredible job! You know what we got in return? Absolutely nothing! We got kicked out of town, SkiCo raised the ski pass to insane prices, all the local spots closed, drinks now cost as much as people’s hourly wages, and you think you are still going to find workers? Aspen has shown its true colors to the local people, so please figure out how you are going to run this town without a work staff.
We have been shouting what we needed, but no one listened. I don’t know how these billionaires are going to make any ROI, but maybe trickle down will work this time.
Perrin Williams
Aspen