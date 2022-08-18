Editor:
Last Sunday there were at least seven aircraft waiting to take off from Aspen’s airport, and 100 more were parked there.
“Affordable housing” is now 150% of average yearly income, already heavily skewed to high-end, i.e. not service-related workers. Traffic is an issue any day. Parking costs $250,000 per spot. Dirt pimps are using up more glossy advertising making more money than seems proper while the SkiCo is cutting down trees. (“But not really that many.”)
There’s a taco stand at the Brush Creek Park and Ride. Locals are left licking it up now more than ever.
I say we get some kind of a safety-check stop at the park and ride. Trucks move on along with legit local traffic, all else bus. Buses are seriously less convenient than cars; think tough love. And get Louis Swiss bakery to occupy a food truck out there. Breakfast courtesy of all your Green friends up here in Aspen! Bon appetit!
Janet Mohrman
Aspen