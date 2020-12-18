Editor:
The Buddy Program is so grateful for everyone who helped make December so “sweet” and spread holiday joy through our eighth annual Gingerbread House fundraiser. Thank you to our host committee members, Helen and Jim Fifield, Candice and Jeff Gorsuch, Amanda and Bret Hirsh, Hannah Thompson and Karen Wing. Thank you to our event sponsors All Set Aspen, US Bank and the Aspen Times. Over 70 businesses and individuals lent their support to ensure that over 130 youth in our programs were able to take kits home and enjoy with their family or big buddy, as well as raise over $122,000 to sustain and strengthen our year-round mentoring programs. An additional 80-plus individuals and families purchased their own custom decorating kit to support the Buddy Program as well.
Each December we are so grateful to our community for helping us to “build a better community for our youth one Gingerbread House at a time!” We are especially thankful that in the middle of an uncertain time, the community showed their strong support again.
Lindsay Lofaro
Executive director, Buddy Program