One man’s protest Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:We will not observe Presidents Day until we get one.Jeff HeidemannBasalt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesGodes: Glenwood Springs is in a fight to save its community, economy and soulAspen postmaster says she’s working to get fully staffedSubpoena issued for Aspen woman to testify in Harvey Weinstein trialHigh country travel on lockdown due to snowCo-chair of Aspen open-space board injured, cited with failure to yield to vehicleIn aftermath of vehicular collision with traffic light, CDOT explores options for AspenAspen public expresses disappointment in negotiations over MulcahyAspen city manager lays out new structureMaroon Bells’ popularity could result in new reservation systemLooking at the bigger picture Images Latest News Nonprofit created to counter support for larger airport in Aspen Council seeks details on Aspen Commons park project Webinar breaks down snowpack, water supply and a warming climate Contemplate the mysteries of the cosmos this Wednesday Aspen real estate snapshot: Highest and lowest sale of the week Aspen works to meet 2020 energy goals Maroon Bells’ popularity could result in new reservation system Brush Creek lot upgrades to benefit valley commuters