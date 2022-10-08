Editor:
My name is Joe Pelle and I have been the sheriff in Boulder County for the past 20 years. I have worked with Sheriff Joe DiSalvo over the years on many issues of statewide interest to sheriffs, particularly on legislation and County Sheriffs of Colorado sub-committees. Joe is a very progressive man with tremendous values and ethics. He is a community-oriented sheriff with a real passion for the county he serves. I whole-heartedly endorse Sheriff DiSalvo for another term!
Joe Pelle
Boulder