Editor:
“We resolve … that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish ...” said Abraham Lincoln in the “Gettysburg Address.”
Our system is not perfect, but especially in times of crisis, who better to understand the needs of the people than the people themselves. Here is what you won’t read in my snappy guest commentary (Aspen Times, March 23, 2020). I am on furlough dealing with the ups and downs of making ends meet like many others in the valley. I am a renter looking to afford my own piece of security. I live in affordable housing. I left the valley for grad school and to pursue my career but keep coming back to beautiful, quaint Basalt. My parents are retired school teachers; education is important. We cannot lead healthy lives without a healthy environment. My partner owns a business in town, so I understand the importance of economic vitality. I went without a car for 2.5 years and relied on RFTA for transportation. I survived the Bay Area dot-com bust of 2001; we must diversify revenue streams. I am a patron of the arts. I am a yoga instructor, a French-trained pastry chef, a world traveler. I am one of the people. And I am asking for your vote.
Now more than ever we need strong leadership to ensure we move quickly toward recovery from the coronavirus fallout. Please vote for your mayor and town councilors by April 7, Basalt!
Elyse A. Hottel
Basalt