Editor:
No, you did not win the 2020 election. You weren’t “cheated,” no “rigging” took place, nor was the election “stolen” from you. You lost fair and square. Rather than concede the election you perpetuate the “Big Lie” to feed your bottomless ego and line your pockets. If there was “massive and overwhelming voter fraud” show us the proof. We have yet to see any after all this time. You lost the popular vote by over 7 million votes. And you lost the Electoral College 306 to 232. Subsequently, the Trump team lost over 60 lawsuits claiming election fraud. You even orchestrated a failed coup d’etat to remain in power.
You didn’t lose the 2020 election because of fraud, you lost it because you are a fraud.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs