We have entered an era in which dedicated open space may be a luxury our community can no longer afford. At the very least, the cost of it has risen so high that we should consider how much we can prudently hold. Yes, it is sacrilege to suggest this — but it also might be that we worshiped a false, golden idol to begin with.
When Aspen entered the boom times of skiing and tourism, which my mind pegs around 1980, acquiring accessible open space was easy to justify. We used second-homeowner property tax dollars to buy large tracts for year-round residents to enjoy, both visually and actively. There appeared to be little or no cost associated with it. For some, it even seemed like a decent way to extract an Aspen initiation fee from rich newcomers: As they were hellbent on building opulent lifestyle estates, we could at least reap benefits from taxing the value of their monuments and spending it on ourselves.
This is what we thought, but it turns out not to be the case. You give something that looks too good to be true enough time, and it will usually prove you right. The big payment for the acquisitions of beautiful unencumbered land for the eyes of local beholders wouldn’t come due until a time well beyond what we could see then. The demand for payment — with compound interest, it seems — is now.
We only fooled ourselves into believing we got wealthy second homeowners to buy land for our pleasure. They actually bought it for themselves, and soon enough they will have it all to themselves. The number of people owning big homes and not living here is growing, while the number of folks living in town year round is shrinking to fit this zero-sum game.
The real cost of open space for Aspen is measured in its reduction of affordable housing options and, tangentially, the loss of community. Open space is a luxury item. In as much, it drives the price of real estate around it higher. The laws of economics dictate you can’t enjoy true luxury unless you pay the price, and Aspen has proven this truth again and again.
The question is, if fewer locals can afford to live in or around town anymore, then what is the point of preserving the luxury item of open space on the valley floor that is surreptitiously driving them out? Open space has become a tourist attraction and amenity to nourish blossoming real estate values for investors. The true cost of open space is not the paltry price we paid for it in 1985, but rather the exorbitant opportunity cost of living here today. Billionaires can afford it — the rest of us cannot.
The remedy is to convert open space into something more useful to locals. When you see open space as an asset technically owned by residents, but which benefits second homeowners and visitors more, that scenario needs to be flipped.
I said earlier that it is sacrilegious to suggest open space might be put to better use than wistful gazing at and riding our mountain bikes across. Now, I’m going to double down on that sin: We should convert some of our dedicated open spaces into affordable housing neighborhoods instead of maintaining them as Instagram backdrops for visiting internet influencers.
You better sit down for the rest: The open space that makes the most sense to convert to affordable housing is the Marolt Open Space at the entrance to Aspen. Forget the straight-shot highway there — affordable housing on that land would actually reduce traffic in and out of Aspen rather than just speeding it up. Housing there would allow people to walk to work and kids to walk or ride their bikes to school. It would free up parking downtown. It would reduce air pollution. It would re-energize our dying-on-the-vine authentic local vibe.
My family had unforgettable picnics and gatherings on that property. Playing with cousins there has cast priceless childhood memories. I have a voluminous firsthand history there. I thought that land could be no more beautiful than the images I hold in my reminiscences, but things have changed. I now view that property as a lifeline. It could be even more magical. Although Aspen would become larger, it could feel much smaller again. I can’t imagine anything better than seeing a real downtown neighborhood for locals there.
Roger Marolt understands the two types of development: that which tears a community apart and that which can build it up. We haven’t seen much of the latter lately. roger@maroltllp.com