Editor:
Just a thought about the Pitkin County Landfill closure. Why not open the Dump for free to county residents. We probably will not be having a May Free Dump Day and all residents get a free day or credit anyway. Not having to collect money at the weigh station eliminates the exposure of employees and at the same time keeps some employees employed. What a concept in this time of mass unemployment.? And, it give residents something constructive to do like cleaning up their homes, garages, yards when there’s nothing else to do. Gives people a purpose. And, saves neighborhood dumpsters from overflowing. How about it Pitkin County?
Patty Simpson
Aspen