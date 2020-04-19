Editor:
I believe that all conservatives and Republicans in the U.S. should return their relief checks to the federal government so that they do not become “unproductive” and “lazy welfare recipients” who are accepting “government handouts” and “something for nothing” as well as being “parasites” who are being “subsidized” by the federal government which they hate.
It is hypocritical for conservatives and Republicans to accept help from the federal government when they constantly oppose such help for the middle and lower classes who truly need it and who they look down their noses at. Now, they are in their shoes.
All of our allies in western Europe and Canada have federal governments which do more to help their people than the U.S. does.
To quote Al Pacino in “And Justice For All,” “I have now concluded my opening statement.”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York