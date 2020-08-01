Editor:
The Trump regime has been pushing the envelope from the day he announced his candidacy. Every norm about a presidency has been broken. They started out with the racist attacks, the lie about the attendance at the inauguration, attacks on media, alternative facts, pardoning criminals, the list goes on. Now, federal police acting solely at the direction of the president. A “palace guard.” There are laws against using the military against civilians. Although Bush did at Katrina. Using agency police steps around that. Standard procedure for every dictatorship.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale