In the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport advisory board’s scheduled meetings, the excellent minutes previously taken — clearly indicating who said what — were recently curtailed by county staff to say only that a discussion occurred. Anyone wanting to know what happened must now wade through hours of recordings, often without video and with only very poor quality audio fraught with technical difficulties, so that now it is impossible to decipher who said what.
Despite those continuing technical flaws, airport advisory board meetings have so far been recorded, live-streamed and posted online for citizens unable to attend in person to at least try to follow. However, even this limited public access has just shrunk further.
County staff have moved the special meeting for Friday, Aug. 26 (1-4:30 p.m.), from the usual venue at the Airport Operations Center off Owl Creek Road to the Mountain Chalet in downtown Aspen at an extra cost of $1,500 in public (Airport Enterprise) funds to rent the hotel’s meeting room. The reason for the change in venue was that downtown was a better location to accommodate the opportunity for airport board members to travel via RFTA, and that after the consultants’ presentation, socializing (with the option of alcohol) would be more convenient downtown.
However, I suspect that the unspoken reason was that this new venue is not set up for live-streaming — unlike three other downtown venues that are free, and that met all stated criteria which I identified in 15 minutes of phone calls after county staff told me no other options were available. It appears county staff does not want the meeting, which it is incorrectly calling a “retreat,” to be live-streamed.
Why do county staff not want to live-stream, thereby preventing many citizens from observing this meeting? Perhaps it is because the regular airport board meeting on July 21 was the first time an outside technical expert not chosen and instructed by county staff had been allowed to address the board. It did not go well for the county’s hermetically sealed agenda. Distinguished physics professor Tony Tyson, a member of the National Academy of Sciences, was able to address the airport board (free, on his own time) in a three-minute public comment slot before he was cut off. However, the board was so interested in his remarks that members questioned him further during their discussion period. Professor Tyson decisively debunked the county’s longtime air-pollution consultant’s view that pollutants important to public health — such as jet exhaust blasting straight toward Powder Pandas at Buttermilk — should be determined by theoretical estimations based on fuel sales.
So, in this upcoming special meeting on Friday, the county’s consultant is back on the agenda to “dig deeper” on air pollution — presumably to try to rehabilitate her demolished claims in a forum that Tyson (who lives in California) and many other concerned citizens cannot attend in person, nor hear live, nor read in substantive minutes. The obvious intent is to defend official orthodoxy without pesky dissent, independent scrutiny or expert debate.
To justify not live-streaming Friday’s meeting as they have all previous airport board meetings, county staff have rebranded it as a “retreat.” Staff claim that this magic word makes remote access unnecessary, because the airport board will not be making formal decisions. But, an authentic retreat does not hear a technical presentation from a consultant. A retreat is for teambuilding, socialization and other internal process matters. No matter what the county insists on calling Friday’s meeting, it is a “work session” — hearing technical information but not making decisions. Several airport board members who will not be able to attend in person and who very much want to participate via live-streaming were told in no uncertain terms by county staff that they will not be able to do that. Period.
Isn’t county staff supposed to take direction from airport board members, not dictate to them? Further, county staff claim that a “retreat” is needed to hear this county-chosen consultant because normal meetings don’t offer enough time. Really? No time to learn about whether and how to measure what our kids are breathing?
The airport board has so far been excluded from all major decisions about the airport — such as new commercial airline contracts (commercial flights account for 17% of all flight operations at the airport) and the just-issued solicitation for a new 30-year Fixed Base Operator contract to handle general aviation (that is, private flights, 83% of flight operations). Some airport board members are asking why they are volunteering their time when they are being ignored by staff. County staff are not letting board members hear from experts of their own choice, even when requested by a majority. The board’s dedicated citizen members are not being allowed to do the job the community expects of them; the board is not advisory, not independent and not able to access the information the members need and want. This way of running the board may be (barely) legal, but it is not right, and it will not lead to the outcomes the community wants.
Ellen W. Anderson is a resident of the Aspen Village neighborhood and a longtime observer of operations and decisions regarding the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.