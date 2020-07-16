Editor:
L.A. government schools will not reopen in the fall. What a great opportunity. Students won’t have to waste time under the oppression of unionized teachers and administrators who only care about their own welfare. Those and all other government schools should give every student a voucher worth the amount the government had budgeted for that student (this is between $10,000 and close to $20,000 depending on the city). The student should be able to use the voucher for tuition at a private school of choice (not coercion) that’s willing to educate him or her. The government schools should remain closed and keep sending the vouchers ad infinitum.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen