Editor:
I join many in thanking Mick Ireland for his good column in the Daily News on Sept. 28.
With Mick’s understanding of numbers and concern for justice and housing, perhaps in his current APCHA role Diane Kessler’s case provides an opportunity for him, APCHA, and the wider community to look at the challenges residents here in Woody Creek face: including the double-burdens of 100%-free-market costs for housing and infrastructure, and the restrictions, devaluations and fees of APCHA.
This seems inappropriate, as does the governance of APCHA (not independently as a multi-jurisdictional housing organization is meant to be, but by a city which is a founding member of the IGA; and with no regard for our own locally-elected and state-empowered government).
An audit of the real-estate values here from 2014 through now might be interesting. Several properties sold at expected or higher (for example in the case of a home owned by an APCHA employee) values; but most sold lower, some at many tens of thousands lower, which drops the equity of the working class families selling the property, and by resetting the property value at a lower number severely impairs our ability to run the metro district in the black.
When considering Diane’s case, I hope Mick considers the fact that Woody Creek is not subsidized, but is adversely impacted by devaluation, restrictions, fines and threat of eviction by APCHA.
One final note: March of 2020 was an unfortunate time for APCHA to institute new fines on workers.
Peg O’Brien
Woody Creek